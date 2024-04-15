Donald Trump Faces Criminal Prosecution as First US Ex-President

Donald Trump goes to court today as the first US ex-president ever to be criminally prosecuted, a seismic moment for the United States as the presumptive Republican nominee campaigns to re-take the White House .
However, the real prospect of Mr Trump becoming a convicted felon - and potentially facing jail time- throws an unprecedented wild card into an already unpredictable election. "I've been indicted more than Al Capone, the great gangster," Mr Trump said to cheering supporters at a rally in key swing state Pennsylvania.
A New York grand jury indicted Mr Trump in March 2023 over the payments made to Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, with the ex-president charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. In the New York case, Mr Trump has repeatedly failed to secure meaningful delays and Mr Merchan has signalled he will run the trial with a firm hand.
