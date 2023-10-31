Donal Skehan has settled into new home after renting five houses in three years

The TV presenter settled his family in a cottage in Howth, sharing: “The moment we viewed, we knew we would just have to go for it.” When Donal and Sofie arrived at the viewing, there were 35 other applicants there, but luckily the TV personality's connection to the area helped him to bag his dream home.

"I wrote it with tears practically in my eyes, just kind of thinking what we’d been through to get to this point. I actually knew the lady who owned this place - she was my art teacher. She ended up in the nursing home that my grandfather was in, and they were in cahoots in the nursing home together, so it did feel like something greater was going on.”

"I’d have probably happily stayed out there and continued to slog away. I think, more than anything, she was finding hard because, when you live in Ireland and your family are in Sweden, they’re only an hour or two away on a flight. Seeing family became a much harder task, especially with young kids."

