Don’t Miss The November Issue Out Tomorrow!

We’re approaching November with an eye to slowing down, identifying a couple of good books to read, a show to see, a hike to do. We’re also planning to spend time in our own cities, towns and villages, where, armed with THE GLOSS x theshopkeepers.com Best Shops Ireland 2023 list – find it at www.thegloss.ie from tomorrow – we are celebrating the clever retailers who add joy to our locales.

Inside the issue you’ll also find a guide to new season accessories, keepsake beauty items, Julie Dupouy’s pick of prosecco for party season, brilliant books selected by Edel Coffey, Tim Magee’s guide to Northern Sardinia, a look around Bella Freud’s London home and the stories behind stylist Bay Garnett’s new book.

For all of this and much, much more pick up a copy of THE GLOSS November issue out tomorrow, Thursday November 2 withIf you miss THE GLOSS in The Irish Times, you can now pick up a newsstand version of the magazine, which is in selected supermarkets and newsagents on the following day after publication every month. This smaller format has a cover price of €4 …

We also offer a subscription service to this version of the magazine: six issues delivered to an address in Ireland costs €60.

