Don’t freak! Say Yes to the Dress is coming to Ireland and will air on RTÉ

You critique, laugh and cry along with the brides and it is quite possibly one of the best pieces of entertainment there is out there.As part of a ten-episode series, Ireland’s most famous wedding planner Peter Kelly aka, Franc (remember him?) will present the first Irish version of the international reality hit series.

The Irish equivalent will be filmed in the new couture section of Vows Bridal Store which is situated in Blarney Business Park in Cork. The bridal store is stocked with stunning dresses from all over the world, so you know we’re going to be in for lots of ‘Much like the American version, cameras will follow the brides-to-be through the bridal salon as they try on all the styles, colours and patterns to then face their families and friends in the hope that they will. As an international wedding planner I have travelled both home and abroad with my brides to find their perfect dress.

“I am really looking forward to the journey that I am going to take now with my Irish brides on their quest to find their perfect dress.” Hundreds of brides-to-be applied to take part in the series and more than 40 have been selected to feature in the show. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Yes, Yes!! A New Sexual Era: Female Viagra Set To Hit ShelvesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

‘She said yes’: Philly McMahon engaged to girlfriend Sarah LaceyPhilly got down on one knee under a sparkling green sky as the couple enjoyed a trip to see the Aurora Borealis in Reykjavik. Read more ⮕

This gorgeous €30 Zara dress is an UNREAL bargain so hurry before it completely sells outThis gorgeous €30 Zara dress is an UNREAL bargain so hurry before it completely sells out Read more ⮕

The stunning wedding dress trend that all brides-to-be will want to seeThe dreamy wedding dress trend we are completely obsessed with right now Read more ⮕

This Topshop dress is all over the place so hurry up and get itThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

PICTURES: More Snaps of Lauren Conrad’s Wedding (Including Her Dress)The website for Irish women Read more ⮕