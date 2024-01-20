Dominique Crowley's Monstrorum Exhibition Explores Alternative Natural History

Dominique Crowley’s new exhibition, Monstrorum, is set in a fictional museum space and presents an alternative natural history. As a teenager, Crowley helped her artist and educator mother run children’s art classes. Although she initially pursued medicine, her interest in art history remained. Moving to Canada allowed her to study for a BFA and gave her the confidence to pursue art as a career. She now works from a studio in Pallas Studios in the Coombe.





