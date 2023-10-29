Dominic Calvert-Lewin strike sees Everton end difficult week on positive note

EVERTON ENDED A difficult week on a positive note as Dominic Calvert-Lewin fired them to a 1-0 win at West Ham.

The Toffees were playing their first match since the death of chairman Bill Kenwright on Monday at the age of 78. Advertisement It had been emotional week, too, for Hammers manager David Moyes, who formed a close friendship with Kenwright during his 11-year spell in charge at Goodison Park.

But while West Ham slumped to a third defeat in eight days following reverses at Aston Villa and in the Europa League at Olympiacos, Everton were able to put some more breathing space between themselves and the bottom three with a second away win of the season. headtopics.com

Calvert-Lewin’s goal was his 50th in the Premier League for Everton, joining Romelu Lukaku, Duncan Ferguson and Tim Cahill in reaching the half-century. It came six minutes into the second half after a first half that will not live long in the memory.

Andy Lonergan was on the bench for Everton. In terms of Premier League 2pm kick-offs, Evan Ferguson is on the scoresheet as Brighton & Hove Albion meet Fulham; Chiedozie Ogbene’s Luton Town are 3-0 down at Aston Villa and Liverpool are beating Nottingham Forest. Caoimhin Kelleher among the Reds’ substitutes.This piece will be updated at full-time of the 2pm games headtopics.com

