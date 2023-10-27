Doireann Garrihy reveals a total hair transformation and it looks FAB

Doireann Garrihy has been one of our fave Irish influencers for some time now. From her gas impressions to her own killer sense of humour, her rise to fame has been understandable and well-deserved.

However, over the years, Doireann has also earned her stars for her killer sense of style. From fashion to beauty, she knows what she likes and we usually like it too.Sharing a picture on Instagram earlier today, Doireann posted a snap of her brand new darker do and we are obsessed.The 25-year-old took Instagram followers through the step-by-step process on her Instagram stories today revealing that she had her hair done in Brown Sugar in Dublin.

Her snaps also revealed that she got that full look thanks to 14 inches Gold Fever hair extensions in a mix of three different colours. Doireann is well-known for her blonde loose waves and recently shared the news that she became one of the faces of Garnier Olia Hair Colour.However, Doireann’s new brunette look has gone down a treat with fans who have spent the hours since she posted the picture praising her new look. headtopics.com

But the funny woman doesn’t look to need affirmation as she looks pretty chuffed with the change herself.

