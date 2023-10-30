Does it matter if your doctor is kind or not?

Kindness is recommended by the UK General Medical Council as an ideal component of patient care. But not everyone agreesFor a doctor to be kind enough to try and put their patient at ease, especially in the first few minutes of a consultation, is a professional skill

Does kindness matter when it comes to the medical profession? Let’s explore kindness in medicine and its importance in the pantheon of ideal professional attributes.. This is the council’s ethical guide which now mentions kindness as an ideal component of patient care. “Treating patients with kindness, compassion and respect can profoundly shape their experience of care,” the GMC says. It tells doctors to listen to patients and work in partnership with them.

Noting how difficult day-to-day clinical practice has become, she says, “it’s much easier to be kind when you are not pressed for time, when your computer is not slow and doesn’t need restarting twice a day, or when you are not having to tell people that the waiting list for surgery is a year long. headtopics.com

“But essentially: the job of a doctor is not necessarily to be kind, liked, popular, or nice. It is, sometimes, to disagree, to challenge, to object, and, at times, to refuse. All of these things may be correct clinically, morally, and ethically, but risk complaint.”For all the democratisation of the doctor-patient relationship in the last 25 years or so, the person who has taken on the role of patient is probably anxious, feels somewhat personally exposed and is worried about the future.

In my opinion, kindness makes it more likely a doctor will act in the best interest of the patient. Dr McCartney says she used to share this view: “‘Be kind’ was a suitable recommendation for professional practice,” she says. But she has changed her mind: “I think it is dangerous, and will end up being used as a threat against doctors doing necessary things that may appear to be, or are, harsh.” headtopics.com

Someone in Galway still has to claim that €8.5m jackpotThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

'Rassie said great things are never achieved in ideal conditions'Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi said the people of South Africa have driven them to glory again. Read more ⮕

The stunning €38 ASOS dress that would be just ideal for a winter weddingThe stunning €38 ASOS dress that would be just ideal for a winter wedding Read more ⮕

Ireland recover from early setback to claim inaugural WXV 3 titleA 15-13 win over Spain in the searing Dubai heat secured victory for Ireland. Read more ⮕

Lily Allen and husband David Harbour are reportedly living ‘separate lives’New reports claim Lily Allen and David Harbour are living 'separate lives'. Insiders claim the pair are having marriage issues Read more ⮕

Kemal Husen sets new course record with Dublin Marathon victoryEthiopian finished in a time of 2:06.52, while Stephen Scullion finished third to claim men’s national title. Read more ⮕