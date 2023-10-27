'Does anyone know what Erik ten Hag sees in Antony?'

Eamon Dunphy has torn into Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag and his players as he looks ahead to what could be a difficult weekend for the Red Devils.

United host their arch rivals Manchester City on Sunday afternoon just days after labouring to this season's latest unconvincing win, this time at home to Copenhagen in the Champions League. Ten Hag's side have been a bit of a shambles this season on the field with damaging home defeats to Crystal Palace, Brighton and Galatasaray halting any semblance of momentum, while off the field drama in the form of Jadon Sancho's exile and Antony's personal issues haven't helped the situation.

READ MORE: Katie McCabe at the peak of her powers ahead of Ballon D'Or awards, says Denise O'Sullivan Writing in his Irish Daily Star column today, Dunphy places much of the blame at the feet of Dutchman ten Hag. He criticises the former Ajax boss for his dealings in the transfer market, his handling of the Sancho situation and compares him unfavourably to Wolves boss Gary O'Neil who impressed many with his in-depth tactical analysis on Sky's Monday Night Football this week. headtopics.com

"Believe it or not, United have the most expensive squad in world football - compiled at a staggering cost of €1.15billion," writes Dunphy."Does Erik ten Hag even know what he wants? Or who he wants?"One of ten Hag's biggest summer signings was that of Mason Mount from Chelsea."But where was Mount for Tuesday's must win game? An unused sub on the bench.Christian Eriksen, a free transfer, was voted man of the match.

