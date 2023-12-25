Documentary on Grace Kelly's Life and Irish Heritage

This documentary on the life of Grace Kelly features never before seen films and stills of her life, as well as exclusive interviews with her son Prince Albert II – the reigning Prince of Monaco, her nephew JB Kelly, niece Susan Kelly vonMedicus and extended Irish family. The Royal Palace in Monaco have shared rare archive footage from Grace Kelly’s private collection.

The town of Newport and the people of Mayo embraced Grace as one of their own and the documentary features many memories from family members who met her during her frequent trips home. Her place as an important Irish-American icon is discussed as the film reveals how she played an important part in breaking down Irish stereotypes throughout the United States. Combining deeply personal interviews with unique archive, what emerges is an intimate portrait of one of the world’s most iconic women and a glimpse into her private Irish life as we discover why being Irish was so important to he





