Doctors ranked second most trusted profession

The Council polices doctors' ethical behaviour and is today publishing its updated ethical guide, which is revised every five years. A public survey also published by the Council shows a substantial decrease in the number of patients visiting their GP.The use of telemedicine has significantly increased with 24% of adults accessing these services, due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ninth ethical guide published by the Council updates guidance on some key areas including, doctors communicating on social media, being honest with patients and treating them with dignity and respect, as well as responsible use of health resources.
Dr Suzanne Crowe, President of the Medical Council, said that the new guide reflects the most current guidance on a wide range of scenarios that affect the medical profession.The survey involved a nationally representative sample of 1,005 adults aged 16-years and over, and was conducted in the middle of September by Behaviour & Attitudes research agency.
