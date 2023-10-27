Doctor's warning over small Halloween sweets that can 'stop kids from breathing'

Halloween can be dangerous for your little ones as many sweets and small chocolates can be a choking hazard for a young child.

Experts from a paediatrics office have been reviewing sweets to determine whether they're actually a treat or a fatal trick. Elizabeth Donner, M.D., a paediatric hospitalist at Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando and a member of the medical advisory board, examined common Halloween candy for potential choking dangers. Dr Elizabeth determined that 15 (or 60 per cent) of the 25 choices she examined posed a choking threat."Choking hazards are incredibly common when you start to look at Halloween candies," Dr Elizabeth said.

Although you can still give your child Halloween sweets, she suggests giving them larger treats like chocolate bars, biscuits, or cupcakes that melt in their mouth. It's crucial to keep a tight eye on kids and to make sure they eat while seated. headtopics.com

If you have children under the age of four, you should exercise extra caution because they are more prone to choke on something. (It's also advised to refrain from offering any foods with added sugar, including sweets, to infants and toddlers under the age of two.) Another reason for concern, according to the medical expert, is that young children can and do put non-food items in their mouths.

"Parents should be aware of these choking hazards ahead of time so that they can be on the lookout for potential dangers and prevent accidents from occurring." She goes on to say that in order to help your child in need, it's also critical to recognise the symptoms of choking. headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishMirror »

Mum's €3 Halloween hack to make impressive last-minute decorationsDon't worry about blowing the budget on decorations - simply follow this mum's simple step-by-step guide on how to make your own creepy, cost-effective creations Read more ⮕

Double check children’s costumes are safe this HalloweenHalloween is a night of delightfully creepy fun and games for children of all ages, but let's not forget to put safety first. Read more ⮕

Two children's Halloween costumes recalled over choking and entrapment risksConsumers have been advised to stop using the outfits immediately and contact Amazon to establish options for return Read more ⮕

25 Iconic Duo Costumes To Wear This Halloween25 iconic duo costumes to wear this Halloween - from Posh and Becks to Ketchup and Mustard, we've got some great ideas! Read more ⮕

Stream Queens: 13 Halloween horrors and spooky shows to watch this weekendIf you’ve exhausted your arsenal of cult classics and spooky romps, here are some alternative viewing options... Read more ⮕

Ask The GloHealth Doctor – Your Health Questions AnsweredThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕