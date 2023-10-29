“Do The Right Thing And Move Or Euthanize Him.” Mother Receives Vile Letter About Her Autistic Son.

Karla Begley from Ontario in Canada received this anonymous hate letter about her 13-year-old son Max who is living with severe autism.
The letter, which was slipped under the family’s front door, urged that she move and take her “wild animal kid” to live in a trailer somewhere. A close family friend has an autistic boy and this was an anonymous letter slipped under her door. This is real.This image was posted on twitter by the young musical duo, Lennon and Maisy with the caption, “A close family friend has an autistic boy and this was an anonymous letter slipped under her door. This is real.
The letter refers to Max as an "idiot kid," "nuisance," "retarded" and "mentally handicapped," and suggests that Karla donates "whatever non retarded body parts he possesses" to science, as nobody will ever love or hire him.