Do me a favour: if you help someone at work, don’t expect payback. Naomi Shragai, the workplace psychotherapist, agreed these imaginary deals, the ones “we hold in our heads” assuming the other person is on board, can be a minefield, as can our wider attitude to getting and giving help at work. “There’s nothing wrong with doing favours – it’s how we build allies, how we build trust,” she told me. But the expectation of reciprocity can seem manipulative or even “malevolent” to some.

Intriguingly, a younger acquaintance said her peers tended to feel horribly burdened by the obligations they felt at work to those who helped them. Maybe these friends of hers are right to suspect colleagues expect something in return – I’ve certainly received professional offers that seemed to have too much potential for strings attached. That, Shragai insisted, would be a misreading in the majority of cases. But she added that it paid to be smart about what was going on. “Sometimes you can trust your instincts as to whether someone is expecting a payback





IrishTimesBiz » / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I've Just Been Ghosted: Why Do People Think This is Okay?A person shares their experience of being ghosted by someone they have been dating for months and questions why people think this behavior is acceptable.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Adam Driver goes viral with his response to someone at a Q&A calling ’Ferrari’ scenes ’cheesy’A lot can be lost in translation when you're an actor on the international promo trail, but it's fair to say that there was no mistaking Adam Driver on this occ...

Source: entertainmentIE - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Couple Builds Their Dream Home Without a MortgageThrough hard work and a talent for interior design, Ciara and Seán Owens have created their forever home, nestled in the Fermanagh countryside.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

'I was hugely saddened by the news. We will miss him' - Rowntree on Conway retirementMunster have a job of work on their hands to replace Conway’s leadership with Stormers coming up.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Landmark Productions: 20 years of making an impact on Irish theatreFrom giving modern classics their first Irish productions to nurturing new work from key Irish names, Landmark has had an outsize impact over the past 20 years.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Widow seeks accountability for husband's death in work-related incidentJillian Brennan's husband, Paddy Byrne, tragically died in a work-related incident in 2011. After his death, Jillian sought accountability for the incident.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »