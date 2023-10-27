DNA obtained from under Ashling Murphy’s fingernails matched accused man’s profile, jury told

A DNA profile obtained from material taken from under the fingernails of Ashling Murphy matched the profile of the man accused of her murder, a forensic scientist has told a jury at the Central Criminal Court.

She said she would not expect DNA to transfer from under a fingernail “without there being more than social contact”. Dr Flanagan was giving evidence on Friday in the continuing trial of Mr Puska (33), of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly.

Mr Puska, the jury also heard, was admitted to St James’s Hospital on January 13th, 2022, having said he was stabbed in the stomach in Blanchardstown the previous day, and was still in the hospital on January 14th after having surgery. headtopics.com

The witness said he was involved in the investigation into the killing of Ms Murphy and was aware there was an arrest on January 12th. He agreed that person was arrested on foot of the information available at that time and was released at about 10.30pm.

Det Insp Farrell agreed that two detectives, Det Sgt Brian Jennings and Det Garda Fergus Hogan, were asked to travel to St James’s Hospital on January 13th to talk to Mr Puska. He said they were experienced detectives and he would have expected them to have a look at the man.He agreed his notes recorded a conference taking place at 10.30am on January 14th in Tullamore station. headtopics.com

