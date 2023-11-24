DNA evidence helps convict murderers in Ireland

Science supporting justice is the simple term that Ireland’s forensic experts work by as they help nail some of the most evil in our society. Murderers Jozef Puska and Noel Long are the most recent examples of how DNA evidence has been key in gaining their convictions. And for staff at Forensic Science Ireland their work will now only be enhanced as they transition into a new, state-of-the-art building in Kildare from Garda headquarters in Dublin.

FSI’s director general Chris Enright said: “Our staff put a huge amount of work, professionalism and commitment into the activity that they do for these cases. READ MORE: Jozef Puska moved to Midlands Prison and is being checked on every 15 minutes “And their goal is to make sure that the science is absolutely in line with best international practice and then it’s presented in court as objectively and soundly as possible. “Once that’s done, we feel good about it. And I’m very proud of the organisation and what they’ve been able to accomplish especially in accommodation that wasn’t fit for purpos





