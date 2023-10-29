DJ Carey's family speak out over rumours he died after fake news articles shared

It has now been confirmed that these stories, which claimed that the former Kilkenny hurler died by suicide, are false and the "announcment" of his death by these websites was a hoax.

The articles were designed to look genuine and they were widely shared on Facebook and X, causing shock and hurt for his family.A member of DJ Carey’s family told the Sunday World : “I don’t know why anyone would do this, but it has caused a huge amount of shock and hurt to us – his (DJ’s) family.

“I got a phone-call about this at 12.30pm yesterday – a friend of mine, in a bit of a panic, who said there are rumours and I thought to myself, ‘oh Jesus, what rumours’?” The family member had to reach out to another relavtive to clear up the situation. That person told her: “No, no, he’s okay – he’s here.DJ's family have faced tragedy in the past, as one of his brothers sadly died in a farming accident when they were children. headtopics.com

“I suppose what many people wouldn’t realise or know is that we had a serious tragedy when I was very young,” the former GAA player previously told Ivan Yates on Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder. “I was about three or four years of age, a brother of mine got killed on a PTO shaft between a tractor and manure spreader.

"My father was cleaning out the machine and he went climbing up to get to him and got caught in a PTO."

