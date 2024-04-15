Disturbance in Cork City leads to six individuals taken into custody

A disturbance involving "a large number of people" in the heart of Cork city drew a major response from Gardaí on Sunday night and saw six individuals taken into custody.

Despite tensions running high among the crowd gathered, it has been confirmed that no severe injuries resulted from the friction. The detained individuals were held due to suspected public order offences, and Gardaí are continuing their probe into the incident. On Monday morning, a representative from the Gardaí said in a statement: "Gardaí are investigating a public order incident that occurred in Cork city on the evening of Sunday 14th April 2024.

Disturbance Cork City Gardaí Custody Public Order

