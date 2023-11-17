Dispute over defects in Dublin office building to be resolved

A High Court judge has directed parties involved in a dispute over defects in a new state-of-the-art office building in Dublin to engage so that remediation works can be carried out as soon as possible. If the parties do not voluntarily arrange for engagement between their respective experts, the judge will make formal directions for them to do so.

The building has been marketed as a 'magnificent grade A HQ office building' but both Rabobank and Zurich allege there are defects including problems with air conditioning, air circulation, leaks, and odours. Rabobank, which has been in occupation since June 2022, complains about unpleasant smells on a daily basis

