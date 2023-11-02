Disney to pay at least $8.6bn to take control of streaming service Hulu

The entertainment giant said in a statement Wednesday that it expects to pay at least $8.61 billion for the stake, including capital contributions payable to Disney by Comcast. Under a previous deal, Comcast and Disney agreed that the total value of Hulu would be no less than $27.5 billion.

The statement marks the start of negotiations expected to last months. The final price will be settled through an appraisal process and is likely to involve up to three investment banks, the companies said previously. Disney expects a deal to be completed next year.

Comcast in a statement it looks forward to the appraisal process, which “we expect will reflect the extraordinary value of the business.”The value of Hulu, which has about 50 million subscribers, is far higher than the floor price that was previously agreed to by the companies, Comcast chief executive Brian Roberts has said.

“The company is way more valuable today than it was then,” Roberts told attendees at a Goldman Sachs conference in September. “And so, it will take a little time for this to play out.” Bob Iger, who returned as Disney CEO last November, is working on integrating Hulu into the company’s flagship Disney+ streaming service.

He’s also considering shedding legacy assets including Disney’s linear networks and has said he’s open to selling a minority stake in the ESPN sports division. - Bloomberg Heinken axes Island Edge stout, Aldi’s profits dip, and thousands ‘illegally’ paid less than minimum wageHeineken Ireland axes Island’s Edge stoutNetflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+: 10 of the best new shows to watch in NovemberDART services resume after incident which saw 40 passengers stuck in a carriage for almost an hour

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: New Zealand volcano: Company managing White Island found guilty of safety breachesSome 22 people, mostly toursits, killed in 2019 when White Island volcano erupted

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ray Houghton company reports €910,000 profitsThe Republic of Ireland legend is enjoying continued success as a commentator, analyst and consultant

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Orsted shares tumble after company ditches two US wind projectsDanish developer will take a charge of $4bn as challenges at its US business deepen

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Kildare-based SeaChange acquired by US company NFPThe Irish health and safety business is the latest acquisition by the US multinational as it continues to grow its presence here

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ray Houghton company reports €910,000 profitsThe Republic of Ireland legend is enjoying continued success as a commentator, analyst and consultant

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+: 10 of the best new shows to watch in NovemberThe Crown returns this month with its final series, and Selling Sunset proves that when it comes to awesome abodes and gorgeous gaffs, there’s no limit

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕