Discovering Architectural Gems: A Design-Travel Bucket List

From the clean Côte d’Azur lines of Eileen Gray’s villa to Luis Barragán’s colour-drenched Mexican marvels, this is our escapist design-travel bucket list. It’s time to discover the minimalist architectural gems that photographs alone will never do justice to.Unspoilt fishing villages, rustic beach shacks and turquoise bays line this stretch of the southeast coast. Here’s your chance to savour true Mallorcan culture far from the tourist traps.

No design enthusiast worth their salt should miss the seaside home of Jørn Utzon. The architect of the Sydney Opera House used a ratio of 1:1 (first modelled in sugar cubes) throughout the floor plan to wondrous effect. He created a series of colonnaded buildings that open to the sea, incorporating local and traditional building methods and motifs. Demand to visit (and stay) here is high so be sure to book up to 18 months in advance for the high season to avoid disappointmen





image_magazine » / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.