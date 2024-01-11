HEAD TOPICS

Discovering Architectural Gems: A Design-Travel Bucket List

Explore the minimalist architectural gems around the world that photographs alone cannot capture. From Eileen Gray's villa to Jørn Utzon's seaside home, these destinations offer a unique design experience. Don't miss out on the chance to immerse yourself in true local culture and book in advance to avoid disappointment.

From the clean Côte d’Azur lines of Eileen Gray’s villa to Luis Barragán’s colour-drenched Mexican marvels, this is our escapist design-travel bucket list. It’s time to discover the minimalist architectural gems that photographs alone will never do justice to.Unspoilt fishing villages, rustic beach shacks and turquoise bays line this stretch of the southeast coast. Here’s your chance to savour true Mallorcan culture far from the tourist traps.

No design enthusiast worth their salt should miss the seaside home of Jørn Utzon. The architect of the Sydney Opera House used a ratio of 1:1 (first modelled in sugar cubes) throughout the floor plan to wondrous effect. He created a series of colonnaded buildings that open to the sea, incorporating local and traditional building methods and motifs. Demand to visit (and stay) here is high so be sure to book up to 18 months in advance for the high season to avoid disappointmen

