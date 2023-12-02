Discover the Vibrant Neighborhood of Laureles in Medellín

The barrio of Laureles in Medellín, Colombia is a vibrant and safe neighborhood with a lively nightlife, coffee shops, yoga studios, and parks. It is known for its growing restaurant scene and traditional fruit-sellers. Laureles is considered safer than other parts of Medellín.





