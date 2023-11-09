Discover the Health and Wellness Secret of Lošinj Island in Croatia

If you’re looking to melt away the stress and strain of life in Ireland, then let me introduce you to the best-kept health and wellness secret in the world: a tiny island called Lošinj in Croatia. Spend just a few days in Lošinj – often referred to as the “island of vitality” – and you will reap the rewards, both mentally and physically, due to its fresh, unpolluted air which is championed by doctors around the globe.
The small island is also a retreat for some of the world’s most famous celebrities and those seeking to seriously recharge their batteries. I couldn’t recommend the town of Mali Lošinj enough. It’s a very prestigious area and prices in the centre are similar to Dublin. You can fly direct from Dublin to Zadar then take a two hour catamaran to Mali Lošinj. There is a 10-minute transfer from the port to the hotel and when you arrive, you will realise why the trek was worth it. My husband Richard and I spent a week in Lošinj doing sunrise swims among the crystal waters and bike riding around the islan
Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »