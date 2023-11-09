Discover the Health and Wellness Secret of Lošinj Island in Croatia

If you’re looking to melt away the stress and strain of life in Ireland, then let me introduce you to the best-kept health and wellness secret in the world: a tiny island called Lošinj in Croatia. Spend just a few days in Lošinj – often referred to as the “island of vitality” – and you will reap the rewards, both mentally and physically, due to its fresh, unpolluted air which is championed by doctors around the globe.

The small island is also a retreat for some of the world’s most famous celebrities and those seeking to seriously recharge their batteries. I couldn’t recommend the town of Mali Lošinj enough. It’s a very prestigious area and prices in the centre are similar to Dublin. You can fly direct from Dublin to Zadar then take a two hour catamaran to Mali Lošinj. There is a 10-minute transfer from the port to the hotel and when you arrive, you will realise why the trek was worth it. My husband Richard and I spent a week in Lošinj doing sunrise swims among the crystal waters and bike riding around the islan

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Escape the Cold: Discover the Charm of MarrakeshThe beautiful Moroccan city of Marrakesh is known for its incredible architecture, authentic food and rich history

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Curtis Pritchard gushes over ex Maura Higgins after reunion on Love Island Games“We were all civil, it was good,' he said as he dished the details on their catch up on the new show

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Owner of Co Kerry hotel and island contesting application for €175 million judgmentMCG California LLC is asking the court to recognise and enforce a judgment it obtained from the New York supreme court against Irish-based Jacqui Safra

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins have a 'civil' reunion on Love Island games“We were all civil, it was good,' he said as he dished the details on their catch up on the new show

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Former Love Island couple's awkward encounter goes viralThe pair, who dated in 2019 after leaving Love Island together, were reunited on Love Island The Games.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Maura Higgins' awkward encounter with Curtis Pritchard goes viralThe pair, who dated in 2019 after leaving Love Island together, were reunited on Love Island The Games.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »