Discover the Art of Jewellery Making in Bavaria

“Jewellery is everything about taking time,” explains Florian Blickenberger in his alpine village studio near Rosenheim in Bavaria. We are taking lessons at his weekend workshop in making pendants, learning how to saw, grind and polish silver pieces with painstaking attention to detail.

A former sommelier, who left home at 17 but returned to found Mamma Bavaria in 2015, the barefooted goldsmith is known for his wedding jewellery, bracelets and exquisite rose lapel pins but, particularly, his signature silver summit crosses that come in a variety of designs inspired by the surrounding landscape. For him, they are symbols of life “pointing in four directions” rather than religious motif





