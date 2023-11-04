Disappointment as later opening hours for pubs and clubs delayed

Publicans and punters have both expressed disappointment that the eagerly awaited later opening hours for pubs and clubs will not come into play for almost another year. It was hoped that the necessary legislation could be enacted by the end of this year, with the late openings of 6am for some premises enabled early in the New Year. However, Justice Minister Helen McEntee, has announced a significant delay that will see drinkers crying into their pints.
Speaking to reporters in Galway on Friday, Ms McEntee said her legislation will be coming "hopefully next summer" or by "the middle of next year." In reality, this means we won’t see proper late closing times on the ground logistically for almost a year. However, when the new laws do come in, it will see staggered closing times for premises. These will allow some drinkers, like nightclubbers or shift workers, to enjoy a dance or a drink until six in the morning before having to leave a bar or club. The new reforming legislation will replace dozens of old Acts, some going back as far as the 1800s, with two new compact ones. Publicans were disappointed to hear of the delay this evening
