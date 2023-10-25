Disappointment and frustration as Cork City loses promotion/relegation play-off

As the referee blew his whistle at the end of last Friday's SSE Airtricity Promotion/Relegation play-off, I was already moving towards the exit. I could hear a section of Cork City's support chanting 'you're not fit to wear the shirt'. I didn't share that anger, it felt wrong after a game where a terrible bobble ten minutes from time denied Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh a goal that would likely have reversed the outcome.

A 17-year-old who had been a shining light this season facing abuse instead of adulation because the pitch cut up. But while many players were clearly devastated, had given it everything and just lacked quality - it felt other minds were already on their night out. As I walked behind the new stand in Tallaght, the sound of City fans was replaced by sounds of a Waterford contingent who had secured promotion. In the end, both teams got what they deserved. On the way home, I tweeted sarcastically about the club's ceding of supporter control; that we found ourselves in the exact situation transferring the club was supposed to prevent

