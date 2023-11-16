Dining with a View: Aquashard in London

Paula Gahan’s choices include a spot where you can snuggle up in with a G&T and pretend you are Princess Diana on a clandestine date. When you are in London you could eat out at a different restaurant every night, and still never run out of places to go. Roy Keane is a cranky middle-aged man selling things cranky middle-aged men like to cranky middle-aged men.

It took me a few years to visit the building that has become an iconic symbol of the London skyline, but since my first trip, I can see what all the fuss is about. The Shard probably has the best unobstructed, panoramic views across the whole city. In this restaurant your table is flush against the window, so you can peer directly out over Tower Bridge and St Paul’s Cathedral as you sip on your sauvignon. Aquashard offers a very reasonably priced three-course lunch menu, which you can pair with wine if you wish

