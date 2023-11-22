Dingle to represent Kerry in Munster club SFC

Tuesday afternoon and Liam O’Connor’s car is at the garage. They’ve assured him it will be ready to roll at 2pm and, seeing as how that’s 30 minutes away and he’s hanging around, the opportunity to chat about Dingle’s journey to a first-ever fixture in the Munster club SFC is welcomed.

But where to begin? The Dingle selector could take the full half hour explaining the curiosities of Kerry club football and why his club, beaten in the semi-finals of the county championship, will represent the Kingdom this weekend. The short version is that they’re doing so as winners of the separate club championshi





IrishTimesSport » / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

East Kerry beat Mid Kerry in the Kerry SFC finalEast Kerry beat Mid Kerry in the Kerry SFC final

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

East Kerry 0-15 Mid Kerry 2-10 LIVE updates from Kerry County Championship finalThe sides clash in the County final this afternoon.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

What time and TV channel is East Kerry vs Mid Kerry in the Championship final.East Kerry play Mid Kerry in the Kerry Championship Final.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

East Kerry v Mid Kerry LIVE updates from Kerry County Championship finalThe sides clash in the County final this afternoon.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Reigning Munster club champions Kerins O'Rahillys relegated to Kerry intermediateNewcestown were crowned Cork Senior A hurling champions as they beat Blarney by two points, 3-17 to 0-24.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Leinster, Munster and Kerry games live on TV in next weekend's GAA scheduleThe cameras will be live from Carlow, Waterford and Tralee.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »