Dietitian warns against cooking bacon in air fryers

A top dietitian has issued a warning about using air fryers to cook bacon, telling foodies this can cause bad odours and poses a risk of food poisoning. Brenda Peralta, who is a registered dietitian and diabetes educator, said the popular kitchen gadget and the humble rasher are a bad combination. "It is a fatty food and, when cooked in an air fryer, the fat can drip down and cause smoke or splatter," she told Yahoo.

This fat can hit the heating element of the appliance, causing a plume of smoke with a powerful smell. More seriously, this can also prevent the bacon from cooking evenly – posing a risk of food poisoning. "A bacon strip is a small and delicate food, and it can be difficult to flip or remove from the air fryer basket without breaking it," the food expert explained. She also said the basket of the appliance usually isn’t big enough to fit a large quantity of bacon, which she says "can be inconvenient if you are cooking for a group". The gadget’s apparent incompatibility with bacon is unlikely to impact its growing popularity in Irish kitchens, where it has been embraced as a healthy alternative to deep-fat fryers. Instead of using hot oil to cook foods, the appliance uses hot air

