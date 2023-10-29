Diet Coke Reveal Their New Man Behind The Muscles… And The Wait Was Worth It

Etta James’ ‘I Just Want To Make Love To You’ has become the soundtrack for another hunky Diet Coke man…It’s the song that we will forever associate with a can of Diet Coke… and, whether he’s washing the office windows or mowing the lawn, an easy-on-the-eye, wish-Ireland-made-them-like-this hunk.The British model was unveiled as the new face of Diet Coke as they launched their new ad, entitled ‘Gardener’ this morning.

The new ad has been launched to celebrate Diet Coke’s 30th birthday, which will also see Robert Merrill, the handsome window cleaning star of the 1998 ad, make a triumphant return to the small screen.

Men reveal what they think about women who carry condomsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Netflix have cancelled the Santa Clarita Diet after three seasonsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

– Luxury Brand Mulberry Reveal Cheaper Bag Range!The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Roz Purcell sees Doireann Garrihy's impressions as a 'different side' of herThe influencer praised Doireann Garrihy's impressions, appreciating how they reveal a unique aspect of her personality. According to Purcell, Garrihy's mimicry isn't meant to be mean, it simply showcases a different side of her Read more ⮕

SURVEY: And the Most Influential Women in Ireland Are…The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Women in Sport: Galway Just Clinch Victory In Epic Encounter With OffalyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕