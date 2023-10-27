Didn’t get to Coppers: The Musical? Here’s your second chance to see it

If you’re a bogger living in the big smoke and you didn’t get to Copper Face Jacks: The Musical this year, what were you actually at?
The theatre event of the year, it had everything you’d expect from the infamous Harcourt Street nightclub – shifting, questionable dance moves, Maniac 2000 and true love between two seemingly ill-suited punters.Now anyone who missed out will get the chance to see what the hype was all about as tickets for its second run are being released this week.
Copper Face Jacks: The Musical is returning to Dublin’s Olympia Theatre next July for three weeks until early August.Tickets for the show start at €26 and go on sale this Friday morning from Ticketmaster. headtopics.com
Copper Face Jacks: The Musical is back this Summer! Packed full of craic, huge laughs, culchies, Dubs and lots of shifting!“Some people came to see the show five times – it was unbelievable,” Johnny Ward, who played antihero Gino Wildes in the show, told The Irish Sun.
Written by Paul Howard, the man who gave the world Ross O’Carroll Kelly, the show follows what happens when culchie Noelene (played by Roseanna Purcell) moves to Dublin from Kerry and falls for bad boy Dublin footballer Gino. headtopics.com
The release date for the Wicked film adaption is finally hereIt's the moment musical theatre fans everywhere have been waiting for – the release date for Wicked has been announced. Read more ⮕