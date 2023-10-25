Didi Hamann criticizes Ireland's style of play

As part of his post-game analysis on RTÉ, Didi Hamann criticized Ireland's style of play, suggesting they should play to their strengths. However, it is unclear what exactly those strengths are. Hamann's critique has been interpreted as a call for a defensive approach, but Ireland lacks the players for this style. Evan Ferguson, a beacon of hope for the national team, excels at linking play rather than playing defensively. Additionally, the team lacks the necessary pace and athleticism.

Stephen Kenny acknowledges the futility of a defensive approach, stating that Holland was simply better. However, the new strategies implemented by Kenny have also proven ineffective





