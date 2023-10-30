Did you spot this major blunder about Ireland in Gilmore Girls?!

Gilmore Girls fans were delighted when the show came to Netflix and even more delighted when they announced the revival. But having the show on Netflix means that fans have spotted some things they may not have noticed before.

While watching it myself over the weekend, I was horrified to hear Lorelai make a massive error about Ireland. When the girls go backpacking around Europe between the break of season 3 and season 4, they end up staying on their trip a bit longer due to a spur of the moment visit to Ireland to try and spot Bono.The girls apparently went from England to Ireland on a train.Now it’s worth mentioning that you can get a rail and sale ticket in London which provides you with a train journey to the boat which then sails to Ireland, so while she could have done something like that, we’re not convinced.

