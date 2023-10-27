Diarmuid Gavin says welcoming in Ukrainian family “enhanced” his life

, Diarmuid shared that he has opened the doors of his Wicklow home to a mother and her daughter after they fled Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.
Marina and her daughter Anna now live with Diarmuid, his partner Justine and their daughter Effie. Marina’s husband has remained in Ukraine. He told the paper: “The house is big enough, and we have the room, and they are wonderful people, so it’s all a very lovely situation.”
He explained that Marina applied for a job at Trinity College, and they hired her shortly after seeing her CV. He also shared that they go on trips around Wicklow, and that Marina and Anna appreciate its natural beauty."It has only enhanced our lives," he said. "The whole thing (war) is a horror, what they are going through and for what? It makes you realise what a great little country we live in and how lucky we are."in February, over 7 million Ukrainians have left the country.
Earlier this week, Ireland's Minister for Education Norma Foley said that there is space to accommodate 25,000 children in Irish primary schools and 20,000 children in the post-primary setting.
