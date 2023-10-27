Diarmuid Gavin says welcoming in Ukrainian family “enhanced” his life

, Diarmuid shared that he has opened the doors of his Wicklow home to a mother and her daughter after they fled Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

Marina and her daughter Anna now live with Diarmuid, his partner Justine and their daughter Effie. Marina’s husband has remained in Ukraine. He told the paper: “The house is big enough, and we have the room, and they are wonderful people, so it’s all a very lovely situation.”

He explained that Marina applied for a job at Trinity College, and they hired her shortly after seeing her CV. He also shared that they go on trips around Wicklow, and that Marina and Anna appreciate its natural beauty.“It has only enhanced our lives,” he said. “The whole thing (war) is a horror, what they are going through and for what? It makes you realise what a great little country we live in and how lucky we are.”in February, over 7 million Ukrainians have left the country. headtopics.com

Earlier this week, Ireland’s Minister for Education Norma Foley said that there is space to accommodate 25,000 children in Irish primary schools and 20,000 children in the post-primary setting.designer dupeVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incidentIs Kylie Jenner about to drop a fashion line named ‘Khy’? Everything we know so far

Read more:

Herdotie »

Ask Dave: Diarmuid Gavin Was Called In To Answer This Particular Plant QuestionSometimes Dave will google the answer and sometimes he will just ask his friends.Celebrity Gardener, Diarmuid Gavin was on hand to answer this weeks question... Read more ⮕

Gavin Bazunu header in 96th minute helps force Southampton drawIreland goalkeeper appeared to connect from a corner that then took a wicked deflection. Read more ⮕

'Over-reliance' on hotels to house Ukrainian refugeesThere have been reports of Cabinet disagreement over Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman’s proposals to limit the offer of state-provided accommodation fo... Read more ⮕

Leo Varadkar confirms Ireland's response to Ukrainian refugees will be adaptedTaoiseach Leo Varadkar attempted to play down a reported row between Ministers at Tuesday's Cabinet meeting. Read more ⮕

'No solid proposal' to limit Ukrainian refugee accommodation to 90 daysFollowing reports of rows at Cabinet over suggestions to limit accommodation for Ukrainian refugees to three months, Junior Integration Minister Joe O'Brien said that 'frank' discussions are required. Read more ⮕

Ukrainian refugee accommodation plans 'not humane'Proposals to change how Ukrainian refugees are accommodated in Ireland have been described as not humane, practical or sensible. Read more ⮕