Devastating Loss: A Family's Tragic Story

Early on a Saturday morning, her phone flashed up with her son’s name. Thinking nothing of it, she picked up the call and heard the devastating words that every relative dreads.“She’s dead, she’s dead. Come to the hospital, come fast.” Ms Casey jumped in her car and sped away. Her sister-in-law Sue Ellen was only 29 years old and she had four young children. She was also the great love of Mags' brother John’s life.

Friends often compared their marriage to something out of a Hollywood film, it was so loving and caring.After she arrived at the hospital, Ms Casey was ushered into the mortuary where she found a scene of heart-wrenching grief. Sue Ellen’s two-year-old son was pleading, “Mommy, please wake up” and John had his arms around his late wife, begging her to come back to life.The funeral was a sombre occasion; Ms Casey recalls how the weeping of John and the children “hit the walls of the church”. Afterwards the family were at a loss as to how they could help John but they knew he would need their help more than ever in the months and years ahea





