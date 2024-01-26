Devastating Deportation: A Family's Last Goodbye

The dreaded knock on the door came from an old family friend, one who had known the Reichentals since he was a child. Dressed head to toe in the black uniform of Slovakia’s Hlinka Guard, Lodovit Nedleka pulled a scrap of paper from his pocket and calmly told his devastated neighbours, “By order of the Interior Ministry, Jew Jecheskel Reichental and his wife Katarina, are to go with this defence officer. You are permitted to bring only what is absolutely essential.

”The family tears and pleas fell on deaf, uncaring ears. For months, Tomi’s father had been paying the authorities huge bribes to secure permits exempting them from deportation.The Germans and their enthusiastic Slovakian collaborators cared little for paperwork or the feelings of Jews. Since 1942, the Nazis had committed themselves to a ‘Final Solution to the Jewish Question’ and that meant the annihilation of European Jewry. Tomi’s Granny Katarina hung up her apron, packed a bag for herself and her husband, and the couple left their village of Merašice for the last tim





NewstalkFM » / 🏆 19. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.