Devastated family confronts killer as he is sentenced to life in prison

The partner of Ashling Murphy faced her killer and told him that he hopes he’s in hell a whole half hour before God even knows he’s dead. Ashling’s devastated boyfriend, sister and mother issued powerful, harrowing victim impact statements in front of a shell-shocked Jozef Puska - as the evil murderer was handed down a mandatory life sentence in court on Friday.

In his sentencing Judge Tony Hunt also told the court that if he had the power to consider a whole life order - leaving Puska in prison until death, he would. Last week remorseless killer Puska (33) was found guilty by a jury of nine men and three women, after the court heard overwhelming evidence about his hospital confession, his DNA being found at the scene, and his horrendous attempt to defend himself on the witness stand

