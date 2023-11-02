Detached three-bed on large corner site in Malahide for €1.695 million

Inside, the house is a mix of interiors old and new, with some of the rooms being quite dated and others recently renovated. To the left of the hall is a diningroom overlooking the front garden and on the right is a pleasant livingroom, dual aspect with a brick fireplace and sliding doors. As the front of the house faces east, this room gets both morning and evening sun.
The kitchen, recently renovated, lies to the back of the house; it’s bright and modern, with cream timber units, a Neff oven and a large window looking out over the garden. A warren of rooms reflects the vintage of the house when domestic spaces were partitioned: a pantry that is accessed from the hall, a side hall to the left of the kitchen that leads to a shower room at the front of the house and a utility and a WC at the back.
With its dual frontage on to The Rise and Grove Road, it would be possible to split the property into two, if not three sites. Photograph: Angela Mujica Malahide is often described as the Dalkey of the northside and it’s full of upmarket eateries, boutiques and shops, New Street has a fabulous stretch of al fresco dining. As well as the Malahide Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, there’s Malahide Cricket Club, and Malahide Castle with its 260 acres of parkland. St Oliver Plunkett’s national school is across the road from the property and both St Andrew’s national school and Malahide Community School are within walking distance.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕