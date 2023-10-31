Derry teen Trent Kone-Doherty signs professional contract with Liverpool

The winger scored 11 goals in his first season with the Liverpool Under 18s including three goals in the UEFA Youth League but his season came to an early end through injury. The Derry winger is now playing with the Liverpool Under-21s and scored in his debut against Derby in August and also scored a hat-trick against Sunderland for the Under-18s earlier this month.

Kone-Doherty has impressed in Irish circles, earning a call up to the Ireland Under 18 squad and has also trained with Jurgen Klopp's senior side.

