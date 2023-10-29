Derry SFC final: Glen make it three-in-a-row as they pull away in second half

Glen players celebrate Cathal Mulholland's goal during the Derry SFC Final against O'Donovan Rossa at Celtic Park. Photograph: Evan Logan/InphoDerry champions Glen made it three-in-a-row after a powerful second-half showing helped them dispense of Magherafelt by nine points at Celtic Park.

The champions led 0-2 to 0-1 early on after Ciarán McFaul’s monster effort of a point and Eunan Mulholland dropping the shoulder, beating his man and tapping over. But the holders finished the half the strongest, with two Eunan Mulholland points sandwiched by a Danny Tallon free to leave the two sides level at five apiece at the break.

Cathal Mulholland poked home a 32nd-minute goal which ultimately proved crucial to the Watty’s win. The Ulster champions found a winning gear as Magherafelt failed to sustain their first-half intensity, scoring only twice in a disappointing second-half showing. headtopics.com

The Derry champions will meet Antrim’s Cargin in next weekend’s Ulster Championship as they look to defend their provincial title.C Bradley (0-1); M Warnock, R Dougan, C Carville (0-1); E Mulholland (0-3), C McFaul (0-1), C Mulholland (1-0); C Glass (0-1) E Bradley (0-3, two frees); E Doherty, J Doherty (0-1), C Convery; D McDermott, D Tallon (0-1, one free), C McGuckian (0-1).

