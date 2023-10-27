Dermot Bannon pays tribute to Room To Improve colleague who has passed away

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to the collision, which happened at 7:30pm on the R744, to get in touch., he appeared on DIY: SOS. He also had his own business – Karl Cullen Fitted Kitchens – which he launched in 2015.

“We are devastated as we come to terms with it and our hearts go out to his family and massive circle of friends.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Dermot Bannon reveals the celebrity he would love on Room To ImproveThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

New mum found dead in her room at Cork University HospitalShe was found early on Monday morning on the floor with her baby underneath her. The infant sustained serious injuries and is being cared for at CUH. Read more ⮕

How flooring can transform a room from drab to dazzlingSort It: Striking the balance between trendy and timeless requires some finesse when it comes to patterns Read more ⮕

Ange Postecoglou issued dressing room rollicking as duo warned over conductEx-Celtic FC boss Ange Postecoglou has made an immediate impact at Tottenham with his desire to raise standards a real point of difference Read more ⮕

I started this simple bedtime routine six months ago, and have never slept betterWant to improve the quality of your sleep? I started this simple bedtime routine six months ago, and have never slept better Read more ⮕

Michael Lynn accused of stealing more than €21 million during boom yearsJurors told that any prejudices they may have against banks or solicitors should be left ‘outside the room’ Read more ⮕