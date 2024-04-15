Deportations in Ireland Face Legal Challenges and Financial Burdens

The Department of Justice said deportations in Ireland were “highly litigious” with one asylum seeker having to be flown back to Dublin after injunction proceedings began while they were airborne.

The briefing for Ms McEntee, ahead of a meeting of the EU’s Justice and Home Affairs Council last autumn, said each charter flight was likely to cost in the region of €350,000 for a long-haul trip. The information paper also spoke of how the deportation process was “highly litigious” and legal challenges could and were being made right up until the point the person departs the state.

The briefing said: “Reasons vary, including pandemic related issues, dysfunctional administrative capacities, and outright unwillingness to cooperate.”

Deportations Ireland Legal Challenges Charter Flights Financial Burdens

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Department of Justice says deportations in Ireland were 'highly litigious'Of deportations that took place up to the end of October last year, eight were to South Africa, seven each to Brazil and Georgia, and six to Pakistan

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Gender pay gap most pronounced in legal profession, according to PwC IrelandAnalysis of 550 gender pay gap reports reveals overall narrowing in 2023

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The Offload: Bayonne’s Tuilagi move could help secure McCloskey’s Ulster futureIreland under-20 side avoid winner’s curse; Haley playing his way back into Ireland frame

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Ireland v France: Daunting task ahead for Ireland’s women as team rebuilding continuesIreland have been beaten by Les Bleus six times in succession, and coach Scott Bemand will go for a functional, kicking-based game to keep Ireland in the running

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Ireland v Scotland: Live updates as Ireland look to claim Six Nations titleFollow along as Andy Farrell’s side take on Scotland at the Aviva Stadium knowing victory would secure back-to-back championships

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

France 1-0 Ireland: Tough task for Ireland against strong French sideIreland faces a tough challenge against France in a group with top-ranked teams. France takes the lead with a goal from Katoto.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »