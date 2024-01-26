Department of Integration to Revise Accommodation Strategy

A revised accommodation strategy is being drawn up by the Department of Integration, including a plan to terminate contracts for 'unsuitable accommodation'. Ministers were told that a drop-off in the number of people coming from Ukraine and an increase in those leaving State-provided accommodation means that new arrivals are being allocated vacant beds in existing accommodation.

The Department intends to pause accepting new offers of commercial accommodation through its dedicated portal for receiving offers





