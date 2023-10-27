Department considers travel exemptions for refugees

Earlier this month, the department tightened its absence policy, so that refugees could no longer leave their State-provided accommodation unless in exceptional circumstances.Prior to these changes, refugees could only leave their accommodation for a maximum of seven days.However, the department has confirmed that it is considering exemptions for the Christmas period. These will likely be communicated within the next two weeks.

Where bed capacity is tight, the department increases checks with accommodation providers to ensure that all available beds are being used. "It is of paramount importance that the State takes all necessary steps to maximise the supply of available beds as we approach the winter months to ensure that a bed will always be available for any BOTP (Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection) who needs it."

The Chief Executive of the Irish Refugee Council has said that the council would be"concerned about any policy that would mean that people couldn't be absent from their accommodation for any time, and I think it would be particularly important that people would be able to be absent at Christmas time." headtopics.com

Mr Henderson said any refugee absence policy would have to be"reflective of that reality and recognise that people do have to leave for short periods." He said the IRC does not expect the Department of Integration to guarantee keeping refugee accommodation for Ukrainians open for"long periods of time" and the Council advises people of that when they call its helpline.

The organisation reports that more than 11,000 people have been housed in 4,600 properties since the conflict in Ukraine began in February 2022. This is made up of both shared and vacant accommodation. headtopics.com

A spokesperson for the IRC said they will be announcing another call out for accommodation pledges, along with their accommodation partners, in the middle of November.

Read more:

rtenews »

Taoiseach rejects claims he blindsided Tánaiste on plans for Ukrainian refugeesTensions flared in Cabinet over a proposal to limit State accommodation to 90 days Read more ⮕

Ministers deny suggestion they want fewer Ukrainian refugees coming to IrelandGovernment is mulling over limiting housing supports to just 90 days for those fleeing war in Ukraine Read more ⮕

Plans for Ukrainian accommodation time limit ‘unethical’ and ‘unrealistic’Putting a time limit on the support Ukrainian refugees receive would be 'unethical', according to Irish Refugee Council CEO Nick Henderson. Read more ⮕

'Status quo cannot continue' for Ukrainian refugee support says TD Simon HarrisThe Irish Mirror understands that plans limiting the amount of time a Ukrainian refugee can spend in State-provided accommodation to 90 days is expected to return to Cabinet next week. Read more ⮕

Hollywood Actress Strips Off And Runs Around Luxury Department Store SelfridgesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Charity calendar featuring Irish car dealer popular with Ukrainian soldiersNadia Adan, of Ashford Motors, was the standout star of RTE reality TV show Secrets from the Showroom Read more ⮕