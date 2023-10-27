Departing Paddy Power staff with long service say redundancy amounts to ‘just one year’s pay’

workers leaving the chain following betting shop closures say the company is offering redundancy amounting to little more than the legal minimum.Long-serving workers, who are opting to leave over taking posts elsewhere in the business, say Paddy Power is offering them “just one year’s pay” despite the fact that they have worked for the business for decades.

Who was Tim O’Sullivan? Private man whose body lay for two decades in derelict Mallow house had ‘a broken heart’ Staff say they queried the offer with the Workplace Relations Commission, which confirmed that the bookmaker was meeting legal requirements.

Longer-serving employees also have contracts entitling them to overtime for working late or on certain holidays. They maintain that redeployment could involve moving to new contracts that do not include these entitlements. headtopics.com

“However, the closures will unfortunately lead to a small number of job losses. Our affected colleagues have been offered redundancy packages beyond the statutory entitlement,” it said. Paddy Power will close bookies in Goatstown in Dublin, Dominick Street in Galway, Dillon’s Cross in Cork City and Skibbereen in west Cork.

