Denise O’Sullivan to Ireland’s rescue as they beat Albania in waterlogged Shkodër

It did. The waterlogged pitch at Loro Boriçi stadium had appeared unplayable, due to a relentless downpour from the 20th minute. However, at the interval, two people appeared on the sodden turf to sweep away sheets of water. Both deserve a pay rise.

According to Uefa regulations, the FAI would have had to cover the cost of staying an extra night near the Montenegro border and to extend their chartered flight. “If the match is rescheduled through no fault of either association,” reads Uefa article 37, “each party bears its own expenses related to the original fixture and the rescheduled match or remaining match time.”

To escape to victory, Ireland could have done with a goal in the opening exchanges, when slick passing was still possible. Louise Quinn shot wide with the best chance after O’Sullivan attempted to bludgeon McCabe’s corner over the goal line.The Albanian wall held. In between the stoppages, the contest became a glorified training session – Ireland attacking as the home team defended with impressive discipline.

The lesson from four days ago was to test the diminutive Albania goalkeeper Fabiol Rexhepi at every opportunity. But Ireland failed to take anywhere near enough shots or send balls into the box for Carusa and McLaughlin to utilise their height.

Nil-all at the break, Saribekyan allowed one second of injury time before everyone raced for shelter.

