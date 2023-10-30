Denis Walsh: GAA’s split season still officially on trial but who has any better ideas?

Naas’s Kevin Cummins and Neil Aherne celebrate after the victory over Celbridge in the Kildare SFC final at Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

In his presentation speech after both All-Ireland finals the GAA president Larry McCarthy mentioned the upcoming club season, as if the new calendar still needed to be promoted. Is everybody convinced? No. Is it working like they hoped it would? That depends where you look.

Over the years, foul weather for the conclusion of the club championships was often raised by advocates for a reformed calendar. The most compelling argument, though, was that club players needed certainty around dates for their championship matches so that they could make other plans. headtopics.com

Like with every other major structural change, though, there are unintended consequences. So, what does the club season look like now? Seven months of training, league matches and challenge games, and then a month of hectic flapping while clubs try to keep their seasons airborne.

One of the good things about the old chaotic, reactive calendar was that the feelings generated by the championship had a longer life and more room to breathe. A first round game in late April or early May added a focus to preseason training, and injected energy into early season league matches. headtopics.com

What it exposes again is the GAA’s ingrained, institutionalised, cultural indifference to league competitions. At club level, players are always guaranteed more league games than championship games, even in a winning year, but that has no impact on attitudes. Unlike every other team sport, the league doesn’t really matter.

