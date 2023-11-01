Delivery man who lost part of leg after Garda crash eager to get home to Brazil

Mr Ferreira (23), who has lived in Ireland for the last five years, suffered serious injuries when he was struck by an unmarked garda car on the motorway at around 3.30pm on Sunday – an incident that is now being investigated by GSOC, the independent policing watchdog.

The Brazilian man suffered serious injuries following the collision – which happened when he and other Brazilians were following a bike of one of their friends that had been stolen in south Dublin earlier in the day.

Once they got close to it, they contacted gardai who rushed to the scene – but one of the vehicles hit Mr Ferreira, who was standing on the slip road to the motorway from the N81 in Tallaght. His mother Sheila, whose husband Anderson Farias is the mayor of the south coast city Sao Jose dos Campos, flew to Dublin as soon as she heard about the crash- and was at his bedside yesterday.

"(Yesterday) he woke up again, asked to talk, to have his tubes removed. He asked to write, and it was his way to communicate with us."His will now is to come back to Brazil with his girlfriend after being recovered."

Gardai have also urged the public to stop sharing a picture of the incident that has been circulated widely on social media platforms.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: ‘My son came here at 18 with a dream - now I’m going to take him home at 23 without one of his legs’Family and friends of Brazilian Deliveroo rider João Ferreira describe horror of Garda incident and aftermath

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Eyewitness tells of moment delivery driver lost leg in M50 garda car collisionThe incident happened on Saturday afternoon after gardai responded to a report that a motorbike had been stolen from a delivery driver in Sandyford

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Family of delivery driver who lost leg after being hit by Garda car speak outPals of Brazilian Joao Henrique Ferreira held a protest in central Dublin following yesterday following Saturday’s accident on the M50, south of the city

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Ireland's Brazilian community rallies in support of delivery driver injured in Garda incidentIreland's Brazilian community has rallied in support of delivery driver João Ferreira (23), who lost part of his leg following a collision with a Garda vehicle.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Deliveroo rider seriously injured by Garda vehicle says he wants to return home to BrazilM50 crash: João Ferreira has asked his mother about whether his leg was amputated or not

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Gardai urge people to avoid sharing picture of M50 crash with garda carOn Saturday a delivery driver reportedly lost a leg after he was struck by a garda car

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕