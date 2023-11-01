Delivery man who lost part of leg after Garda crash eager to get home to Brazil

Mr Ferreira (23), who has lived in Ireland for the last five years, suffered serious injuries when he was struck by an unmarked garda car on the motorway at around 3.30pm on Sunday – an incident that is now being investigated by GSOC, the independent policing watchdog.
The Brazilian man suffered serious injuries following the collision – which happened when he and other Brazilians were following a bike of one of their friends that had been stolen in south Dublin earlier in the day.
Once they got close to it, they contacted gardai who rushed to the scene – but one of the vehicles hit Mr Ferreira, who was standing on the slip road to the motorway from the N81 in Tallaght. His mother Sheila, whose husband Anderson Farias is the mayor of the south coast city Sao Jose dos Campos, flew to Dublin as soon as she heard about the crash- and was at his bedside yesterday.
"(Yesterday) he woke up again, asked to talk, to have his tubes removed. He asked to write, and it was his way to communicate with us."His will now is to come back to Brazil with his girlfriend after being recovered."
Gardai have also urged the public to stop sharing a picture of the incident that has been circulated widely on social media platforms.
