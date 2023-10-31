Deliveroo rider seriously injured by Garda vehicle says he wants to return home to Brazil

Mr Ferreira’s father, Anderson Fariass is the mayor of São José dos Campos and is flying to Ireland to be at his son’s side. It’s understood that he will be met at Dublin Airport by the Brazilian ambassador.

His mother, Sheila Thomaz (47), from southeastern Brazil, arrived in Dublin on Sunday morning after hearing that her son was seriously injured.‘I had an affair and I’m tormented by the guilt — should I tell my husband?’Ms Thomaz told The Irish Times that the first of several surgeries have been completed and he’s being taken good care of at Tallaght University Hospital.

“It was a long surgery with many doctors involved. It is the first one of many that he has to go through. He will probably go through another four or five. But this is how this situation is at the moment,” Mr Ferreira’s mother said.The Brazilian Deliveroo rider yesterday morning asked to speak with his mother.

Ms Thomaz spoke to the Brazilian media G1, saying that her son is still intubated, but he was provided with a whiteboard to enable him to write.Mr Ferreira moved to Dublin with his girlfriend, Júlia Langneck, to study English five years ago.

Ms Thomaz said that he is aware that he had part of the knee downwards amputated and wants to return to Brazil as soon as he recovers from the incident. “ he woke up again, asked to talk, to have his tubes removed. He asked to write, and it was his way to communicate with us. He asked about his leg if it was amputated or not. His will now is to come back to Brazil with his girlfriend after being recovered”, she said.

