Deliveroo rider seriously injured by Garda car on M50 recovering ‘slowly’

João Ferreira (23) lost part of his right leg in the incident and was among a number of Brazilians who were trying to assist a friend recover a stolen bike on Saturday afternoon by following its tracking device when the incident happened near junction 11, Tallaght.

“ Hospital has been amazing, really good…the nurses, the doctors, everyone. They are very caring and concerned about improving João’s health conditions,” his girlfriend, Júlia Langneck (22), told The Irish Times.

Mr Ferreira's father, Anderson Farias, is the mayor of São José dos Campos, and is flying to Ireland to be at his son's side. His mother, Sheila Thomaz (47), from southeastern Brazil, arrived in Dublin on Sunday morning after hearing that her son was seriously injured.

The Brazilian ambassador to Ireland, Marcel Fortuna Biato, spoke to The Irish Times on Wednesday, saying the Mr Ferreira incident was a "tragic and a sad event to happen". The Brazilian embassy in Dublin has released an official statement to the community saying they was aware of the incident and was supporting Mr Ferreira's family.

“We have the interest and intention in demanding an in-depth investigation on this, which will help reinforce that the Brazilian community is well regarded in Ireland,” Mr Fortuna Biato said.

